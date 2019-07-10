Southwest Florida REIA luncheon focuses on ‘ecology of real estate’

When you are looking for a house, location is key. One significant factor that draws people to move to Southwest Florida is the water. That is why real estate agents are monitoring any signs of blue-green algae or red tide.

Coastal living is part of the appeal of Southwest Florida. But how our water looks and smells can either invite buyers or turn them away.

On Wednesday, Southwest Florida Real Estate Investment Association luncheon looked at water quality and the “ecology of real estate.”

James Douglas, Florida Gulf Coast University associate professor, led a presentation highlighting population growth, landscaping, development and the state of our water. While realtors would like to see more people move into the area, water quality remains a concern.

“We’re not currently experiencing red tide, thank goodness,” Douglass said. “But, we are in the midst of other harmful algal blooms.”

Douglas said if red tide returns, we would have the same vulnerability that we had last year. Other water concerns he noted, include waste in some waterways and the potential for algae blooms.

“I think we will continue to grow with how beautiful it is,” said Mike Lyons, REIA director. “Although, more issues with red tide would affect that, so hope that’s not the case.”

Reporter: Stephanie Byrne

Writer: Michael Mora

