NHC: Hurricane Barry possible Friday into weekend, landfall NW Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane has named a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico “Potential Tropical Cyclone Two” in anticipation for further development over the next two days.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Barry is expected to form by Thursday night over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Storm surge and tropical storm watches have been issued and heavy rainfall is expected in some areas.

11:00 AM Wed Jul 10

Location: 28.5°N 86.4°W

Moving: WSW at 8 mph

Min pressure: 1011 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

At 11:00 a.m., the disturbance was centered near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 86.4 West. The system is moving toward the west-southwest near 8 mph. A motion toward the west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwest motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the NW U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE #2: Soon-to-be #Barry. Has the potential to bring tropical storm conditions by late Thursday / Friday into Louisiana. A (strengthening) hurricane at landfall is possible in the NW Gulf into the weekend. Keep it here to the WINK for updates! pic.twitter.com/HqymHvlXBs — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) July 10, 2019

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has gradually been increasing in coverage and organization, and the low is likely to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so.

Formation chance through 48 hours is high, near 100 percent

Formation chance through 5 days is high, near 100 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

Watches & Warnings

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl

River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

River to Morgan City, Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the

Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

#BREAKING: FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY in New Orleans, Gretna, Arabi and Lakefront Airport. Per the NWS — 5 to 6” of rain has already fallen with numerous streets and underpasses severely flooded. Video by redfeather31 via IG. #92L #LAwx #Barry pic.twitter.com/pQxj2JTE1S — Brennan Prill ⚡︎ (@WxBrenn) July 10, 2019

Tropical Storm Barry preventing me from getting lunch 😔 #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/q6zhKu5ZHy — NolaforBit (@NolaforB) July 10, 2019

Reporter: Matt Devitt

Writer: Derrick Shaw

