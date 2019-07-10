FORT MYERS

NHC: Hurricane Barry possible Friday into weekend, landfall NW Gulf Coast

Published: July 10, 2019 11:13 AM EDT
Updated: July 10, 2019 1:29 PM EDT

The National Hurricane has named a disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico “Potential Tropical Cyclone Two” in anticipation for further development over the next two days.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Barry is expected to form by Thursday night over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Storm surge and tropical storm watches have been issued and heavy rainfall is expected in some areas.

11:00 AM Wed Jul 10
Location: 28.5°N 86.4°W
Moving: WSW at 8 mph
Min pressure: 1011 mb
Max sustained: 30 mph

At 11:00 a.m., the disturbance was centered near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 86.4 West. The system is moving toward the west-southwest near 8 mph. A motion toward the west-southwest or southwest is expected through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the west late Thursday and a turn toward the west-northwest on Friday. By early Saturday, a northwest motion is expected. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the NW U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 72 hours, and the disturbance is forecast to become a tropical depression Thursday morning, a tropical storm Thursday night, and a hurricane on Friday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has gradually been increasing in coverage and organization, and the low is likely to become a tropical depression or a tropical storm in the next day or so.

  • Formation chance through 48 hours is high, near 100 percent
  • Formation chance through 5 days is high, near 100 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1011 mb (29.86 inches).

Watches & Warnings

  • A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl
    River to Morgan City, Louisiana.
  • A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the
    Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

 

