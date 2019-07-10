New witnesses in Alana Tamplin’s court case

New developments in the case of a young girl hit and killed in North Fort Myers and who might get called to court.

These new court documents filed Wednesday show names added to the witness list in Alana Tamplin’s case. The victim’s mother and best friend were both added as witnesses, along with the passenger in the car that hit and killed Alana.

Alana, 12 years old, died in January, while she was walking back from her sister’s bus stop. WINK News told you last week the driver in the case, Mary Ann Miller, faces a careless driving charge and a mandatory court date.

On Monday, we found out the State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and criminal charges could be added.

We spoke briefly with Brooklyn, Alana’s best friend, on Wednesday. Brooklyn said she is happy to be added as a witness in the case and be able to share her side of the story.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora

