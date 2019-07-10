Naples Winter Wine Festival announces 2020 star-studded chef and vintner line up

The Naples Winter Wine Festival has announced their January 2020’s star-studded line up of chefs and vintners.

It includes Thomas Keller, Emeril Lagasse, Charlie Palmer, Piero Antinori, Ann Colgin, and more.

This year, Chateau Lafite’s Saskia de Rothschild and Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde will be celebrated as the Honored Vintner and Chef de Cuisine of the 2020 Naples Winter Wine Festival, which is also the Festival’s 20th anniversary.

The Festival

The Naples Winter Wine Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious charity wine auctions, offers a weekend of unforgettable memories. Guests enjoy world-class food and wine during intimate dinners in private homes, and are invited to bid on once-in-a-lifetime travel and wine experiences during an electrifying live auction. Since its inaugural event in 2001, the NWWF has raised more than $191 million, making a profound difference in the lives of thousands of children

The Naples Children & Education Foundation

The Naples Children & Education Foundation, the founding organization of the Naples Winter Wine Festival, is improving the educational, emotional, and health outcomes of underprivileged and at-risk children.

Through its annual grants and strategic initiatives, NCEF has impacted over 45 of the most effective nonprofits in the community, providing 275,000 children with the services and resources they need to excel.

NCEF’s approach, which emphasizes collaboration between organizations and bridges public and private resources, has become a blueprint for how to transform a community, one issue at a time..

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know