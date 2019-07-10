Flower’s Foods recalls hamburger, hot dog buns and other bakery items

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers under a variety of brand names and distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The company initiated the recall following the discovery of small pieces of hard plastic in production equipment. No related injuries or illnesses have been reported. Following is a list of the products, UPC numbers, “best by” dates, and the first three digits of the lot number for the products involved in this recall.

People should not consume these products. Click HERE for the full list of products.

Consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.