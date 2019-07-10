Disturbance forecast to become tropical depression Wednesday or Thursday

A disturbance in the NE Gulf of Mexico is expected become a Depression or even possibly Tropical Storm Barry by later Wednesday or early Thursday.

It is not a threat to South Florida.

Computer models indicate it will move westward, likely move towards Louisiana before it takes a turn towards the north or northwest somewhere along the Gulf coast, but there is still a lot of uncertainty.

8 AM EDT July 10: Here are the Key Messages for the system expected to become a tropical depression over the northern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday. Storm surge and wind watches could be issued later today. For more see https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB and https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN #AL92 pic.twitter.com/AZ7DmY51Aa — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2019

Heavy rain and flooding is likely along the Gulf coast from Texas to the Florida panhandle.

Some areas could see 10” or more of rain through the weekend. There is also the potential for storm surge and tropical storm force or hurricane force winds.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this low-pressure system later this afternoon.

Author: CBS LOCAL Writer: Lincoln Saunders

