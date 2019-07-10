This photo provided by the Northwest Fire District shows where a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday, July 10, 2019 on the outskirts of Tucson, Ariz. Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median before ending up on the other side of a road and that the cactus ended up slamming into the car's windshield. (Northwest Fire District via AP)
This photo provided by the Northwest Fire District shows where a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday, July 10, 2019 on the outskirts of Tucson, Ariz. Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median before ending up on the other side of a road and that the cactus ended up slamming into the car's windshield. (Northwest Fire District via AP)
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP)

Crash leaves large cactus sticking out of vehicle’s windshield

Published: July 10, 2019 10:43 PM EDT

Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car’s windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.

Pima County sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.

The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car’s hood.

Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.

The driver’s identity wasn’t released.

Author: Associated Press
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media