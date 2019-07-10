As the new school year nears, many kids need required immunization shots

We’re hearing more about rare diseases making a comeback as fewer parents vaccinate their children. As we get closer to the start of the school year, it is even more imperative that they get their shots.

Alex Nara, a mother of three, said she tries to get her kids vaccinated on schedule. With school starting a little over a month, Ben Susemihl said his grandkids are ready.

“Besides just your own family,” Nara said, “you’re also keeping others safe and healthy as well.”

“We need to keep the kids vaccinated,” Susemihl said, “so that these diseases that we cured don’t come back in an epidemic form.”

To make sure students stay healthy when they go back to school, the Lee County Dept. of Health is offering free vaccinations at their clinic.

MORE: Florida school immunization entry health requirements

Marie George, a nurse a the clinic, said not only are vaccinations safe but are also required.

“Schools will not be able to give that person their school schedule,” George said, “unless they’ve had their vaccine.”

The health department told WINK News they pay special attention to students entering the seventh grade, as they need a required vaccine, TDAP, for school. It is available to answer any questions may have about required vaccines.

Parents, your sons and daughters do not have to wait until the seventh grade to get that vaccine. George said they expect long lines at the Department of Health within the next two weeks. The best advice is not to wait until the last minute.

“TDAP is appropriate for anyone 11 years,” George said. “Even if they’re not going into the seventh grade, parents want to get a head start and get a jump on that vaccine just to get out of the way. It’s appropriate for an 11-year-old.”

