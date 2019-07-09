SWFL Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in connection to vehicle thefts

SWFL Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect in the theft of two vehicles at a used car lot on Monday.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to used car lot. Security footage showed a middle-aged, white male suspect with tattoos on both forearms entering the business and stealing a set of keys, according to the SWFL Crime Stoppers press release.

A black Lincoln Navigator and a gold Dodge Caravan were stolen during the incident, per the release. While the Navigator was later recovered in Fort Myers, the Caravan has not been located.

If you can ID the suspect and want to report what you know anonymously, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers on its website, over the phone at 1-800-780-TIPS or on its P3Tips mobile app.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know