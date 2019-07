Man is missing after being swept in a rip current off of North Captiva Island

A man is missing, after being swept out in a rip current in North Captiva Island Tuesday afternoon.

Six people were on a raft in Captiva Pass. Then, it capsized, sending them all into the water. While five people made it back into the shore, one man, 45 years old, remains missing, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

