Parkside Community nears completion of its 20-year master plan

The master plan to transform Parkside Community into one of Charlotte County’s top destinations is halfway done.

For the past few years, the county focused on improving parks, roads and creating a family atmosphere. Now, the next step is drawing more businesses into the area.

Reporter Erika Jackson explains what is next to make that happen.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora

