Florida woman picks nose, sticks fingers in ice cream

Days after a Texas teen went viral for allegedly licking a tub of ice cream and returning it to a grocery store shelf, a Florida woman was arrested for a similarly gross incident that occurred last month, officials said.

According to WFLA.com, Jung Soon Wypcha, of St. Petersburg, was arrested Monday for criminal mischief and violating Florida’s Anti-Tampering Act.

Police said Wypcha was caught on video in mid-June picking her nose and then sticking her fingers in ice cream at a business on Gulf Boulevard. She is also accused of using an ice cream maker as a toilet, according to an arrest affidavit.

In another video, she allegedly opened a freezer door and spit on containers, officials said.

Police said the store was forced to destroy about $2,000 worth of products to ensure public safety.

It’s not known if Wypcha worked at the store or was a customer.

Author: CBS

