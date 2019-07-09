Driver who died after crashing into a Golden Gate Estates canal is identified

The Florida Highway Patrol has released the name of the man who died after crashing his car into a canal in Golden Gate Estates.

The victim, Shamol Roshay Miller, 26, of Naples died in the crash Sunday.

FHP says Miller was driving too fast down 24 Ave NE roadway, as he blew past the reflectors and landed upside down in the canal.

After seeing the horrifying video, neighbors said they would rally for safety as they argue something has to be done.

Currently, the street has a dead end sign at the beginning and two diamond reflectors at the end with no warnings in between. But neighbors admit signs will not save everyone.

