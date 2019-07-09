Drew Steele discusses Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges on Monday. Prosecutors say the 66-year-old orchestrated a scheme to entice, recruit and molest dozens of young girls at his New York and Florida homes from 2002 to 2005.

It’s been noted that Epstein has connections to powerful political figures including President Trump and Former President Bill Clinton.

92.5 Fox News radio host and political commentator Drew Steele talks about the issue.

Producer: Adrianna Cole

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know