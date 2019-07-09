David Lawrence Center receives big donation towards new treatment program

The David Lawrence Center just got a big boost towards a new treatment program after receiving $226K grant from Southwest Florida Children’s Charities.

The center says the funds will help them start new treatment programs and provide an emergency crisis center for young people.

President Scott Burgess says the center needs the money now more than ever.

“If behavioral health services are provided earlier on, we know that all the metrics all the outcomes are positively impacted. We can literally help change children’s life trajectories,” Burgess said.

The grant will also fund two new outreach positions so more children will have the opportunity to be helped.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

