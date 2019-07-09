Crash on Immokalee Road closes down west bound lanes at Collier Blvd

Published: July 9, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Updated: July 9, 2019 10:03 AM EDT

Collier County Sheriff’s Office says a rollover traffic crash on Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road is causing west bound lane closures.

CCSO warns drivers to use caution if driving in the area.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
