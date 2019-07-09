Crash on Immokalee Road closes down west bound lanes at Collier Blvd

Collier County Sheriff’s Office says a rollover traffic crash on Collier Boulevard and Immokalee Road is causing west bound lane closures.

CCSO warns drivers to use caution if driving in the area.

Deputies are working a vehicle rollover crash at Collier Blvd and Immokalee Road. All westbound lanes of Immokalee Road are closed. Please use caution in the area. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) July 9, 2019

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

