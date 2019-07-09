Burger King adds $1 crispy taco to menu

The Home of the Whopper is switching things up a bit.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade based Burger King restaurants nationwide are selling a $1 Crispy Taco for a limited time.

The Crispy Taco includes beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce and sauce in a tortilla.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our west coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast crowd-pleaser nationwide,” said Chris Finazzo, President, North America, Burger King Corporation. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”

The chain previously served tacos on its menu almost a decade ago.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

