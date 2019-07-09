6-year-old Canterbury student donates more than 600 pounds of food

Brantley Garcia may be only 6-years-old, but the Canterbury School student has already collected more than 600 pounds of food for people in need, non-perishable items he donates to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

“For the kids that didn’t have any food,” Garcia said.

“It was just so heartwarming and so inspiring to me to see a young child like that giving back to the community,” said Harry Chapin Food Bank Marketing Manager Mary Wozniak.

Wozniak first met Garcia when he was 5-years-old and made a donation of more than 200 pounds to the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

“It’s gonna go to feed our families that we feed throughout our 150 partner agencies,” Wozniak said. “It’s gonna go in our Mobile pantries, where it will get distributed to families that are in need.”

Garcia’s grandmother, Tonia Fisher, said Garcia’s desire to give back was inspired by him hearing a commercial on the radio for a peanut butter and jelly drive. Now, he is the one inspiring people.

“He couldn’t understand how kids couldn’t eat because he’s always got food,” Fisher said, “so I explained to him that their parents are sometimes in a situation where they don’t have enough money for food.”

After donating more than 200 pounds to the Harry Chapin Food Bank last year, this year, Garcia doubled that donation.

“So now it was like 417 [pounds],” Garcia said.

He’s not stopping there though. Garcia said he hopes to donate 5,000 pounds of food someday.

“It makes me proud that he has such a good heart,” Fisher said.

“I think it sends a message that no matter how young you are you can help out,” Wozniak said.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora

