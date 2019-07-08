Wimbledon 2019: Coco Gauff’s Cinderella story comes to an end

Coco Gauff’s improbable run at Wimbledon has come to an end.

The 15-year-old American lost in the Round of 16 on Monday, falling to No. 7 ranked Simona Halep in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. Gauff did well to hang with Halep early on but ultimately couldn’t quite keep up with the former World No.1 and French Open champion.

As a result, Gauff’s breakout run ended in the fourth round.

A step too far for Coco Gauff – but what a memorable ride it's been 🎢@Simona_Halep ends the 15-year-old's run to move into the quarter-finals at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7IO43ZEO8b — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2019

Halep, 27, has played well throughout the tournament, losing just one set through the first four rounds of play. She brought a strong game once again on Monday, hitting 17 winners against 14 unforced errors. (Gauff had 28 unforced errors). She’ll move on to face Shuai Zhang in the quarterfinals later this week.

Despite Gauff’s exit, she’ll still be one of the most notable competitors from this year’s field due to her upset victories as the youngest competitor. Her stunning win over No. 44 Venus Williams — one of Gauff’s tennis idols — in straight sets during the opening round was particularly incredible. Gauff followed that with wins over Magdaléna Rybarikova and No. 60 Polona Hercog, the latter in a dramatic comeback victory.

Regardless of who goes on to claim the ultimate glory at Wimbledon this weekend, Gauff’s arrival as a breakout star will remain one of the bigger talking points from this year’s tournament.

