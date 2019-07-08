Veteran in Naples still not receiving full benefits, daughter says

The mess created for a local war hero continues.

Veteran Mario Salvi hoped the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs in Naples would correct its obvious mistake and restore his benefits.

The VA did return Salvi to its list of living veterans after declaring him dead. But Salvi’s daughter, Deborah Kopko believes the VA is wrongly withholding as much as $4,000 from her father.

Kopko says the VA told her to file an appeal Monday, which would trigger an audit of her dad’s benefits. She has a scheduled call with the VA tomorrow to go over them.

Salvi’s issues through the VA began when he notified them of the death of his wife, Geraldine. The married couple of 70 years both received benefits through his service in World War II. When Salvi tried to do the right thing, the VA declared him dead and went into his bank account, removing six months of benefits, which left his account overdrawn.

Kopko understands the VA wants to keep monies paid to her mom, but she believes the VA continues to short her dad.

“Here we go again,” Kopko said. “When I thought everything was solved and we were going to be fine, here we go again.”

Kopko told us Congressman Francis Rooney’s office reached out today to help get this resolved. And Sen. Marco Rubio’s office reached out to us to say it was working on it too.

Trust us to stay on top of this an let you know what happens.

MORE:

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know