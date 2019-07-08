Tree falls on Publix semi-truck in Hillsborough County, none injured

A lumbering mishap befell a Publix semi-truck during travel in Hillsborough County Monday.

The unfortunate experience happened along Knights Griffin Road in Plant City. But, fortunately, no one was injured.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a tree fell on the truck, cutting it in half and sending food and other items everywhere.

Authorities have been on scene clearing the mess.

Writer: WINK News

