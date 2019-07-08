SWFL wrestling community mourns loss of Naples teen

A community remembers a rising sports star as Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a rising 18-year-old student-athlete died over the weekend in a car crash.

“The Singletary name is a huge deal in the wrestling community,” said Blaine Ison, Palmetto Ridge head wrestling coach. “The kids wanted to be him.”

His teammates will remember Palmetto Ridge’s Singletary as a shining star on top of the podium.

Singletary, an athlete whose impact was felt in the Southwest Florida sports, is now mourned by that community.

Singletary died over the weekend in a single car crash. Florida Highway Patrol said alcohol was not a factor, but that Singletary was not wearing his seat belt.

His Bears teammates are in disbelief that Singletary will not suit up again, as some said they are in denial that the heart and soul of the team died.

But it is not only teammates who were affected. Coaches are stunned, too.

“Everybody’s hurting right now because of the way Colby was,” said Ryan Tutt, Palmetto Ridge assistant wrestling coach.

“I think seeing the way the community is reacting, I think that’s what makes this easier,” Ison said, “because so many people are touched.”

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora

