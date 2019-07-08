SR-82 getting widened to ease the continuous flow of traffic

The Florida Department of Transportation’s contractor says they are nearing the completion of work to widen SR 82 to six lanes from just east of Lee Boulevard to Shawnee Road.

The 4.5 mile project added inside and outside paved shoulders, a five-foot sidewalk on the north side and an 8-foot shared-use path on the south side.

FDOT says the project included a new innovative type of intersection on SR-82 at Daniels Parkway and Gunnery Road, called a Continuous Flow Intersection. While CFIs are becoming more common in the United States, the Daniels Parkway/Gunnery Road CFI will be the first constructed in the State of Florida. The major difference between a CFI and a conventional intersection is how motorists turn left from SR-82 onto Daniels Parkway or Gunnery Road.

FDOT says the CFI intersection will open in early July. You can watch the demonstration video below.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

