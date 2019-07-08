Neighbors want safety changes after video shows driver speeding, flipping into canal

A driver speeding down a dead end road flew past the reflectors and ended up in the canal, dead. Neighbors have a list of changes they want to see to prevent that from happening again.

Surveillance video from a Golden Gate Estates home shows scene, where the driver propelled past the home, hit into the embankment and flip into a canal. Confusion, speed, maybe a combination of both cost someone their life.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the Dodge was moving too fast down 24 Ave NE roadway, as the person blew past the reflectors and landed upside down in the canal.

After seeing the horrifying video, neighbors said they would rally for safety as they argue something has to be done.

“At least put something more visible in terms of reflectors,” said Sheldon Irving, a neighbor. “Something to brighten it up a bit more, so people know where they are.”

“Maybe signs at the beginning, more clear that this is not a through road,” said Brian Abalos, a neighbor. “That this is dead ends. Half of these roads out in the estates are dead ends going into canals.”

Currently, the street has a dead end sign at the beginning and two diamond reflectors at the end with no warnings in between. But neighbors admit signs will not save everyone.

“People tear up and down the street,” said Charles Hill, a neighbor, “with minimal regard to speed limits and safety signs.”

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Michael Mora

