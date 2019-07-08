Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a deceased person observed in the harbor off of Bayshore Park. (Credit: CCSO)
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on scene where 55-year-old Nicholas Batt's body was seen in Peace River on Monday, July 1, 2019. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Man found dead in Peace River identified by sheriff’s office

Published: July 8, 2019 4:40 PM EDT

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office confirms 55-year-old Nicholas Batts was found dead in Peace River near Bayshore Park in Charlotte Harbor last Monday.

Law enforcement responded to the report of a dead body found in the water near Bayshore.

According to CCSO, Batts lived on his boat in the harbor. His cause of death is still unknown, pending toxicology results.

Writer:WINK News
