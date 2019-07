Maintaining sobriety on vacation

FORT MYERS, Fla. – For addicts or alcoholics in recovery, staying sober can be a matter of life and death. Maintaining sobriety is particularly challenging while traveling.

Dr. Abbe Finn with Florida Gulf Coast University’s Mental Health & Counseling Program stopped by the WINK News studio to discuss strategies for maintaining recovery on vacation.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Producer: Rachel Rothe

