How to become a kidney donor

Are you looking to become a kidney donor for those in need?

According to Waitlist Zero, more than 8 million Americans suffer from CKD. It is caused by things like diabetes, high blood pressure, and genetic conditions. If kidney function declines too far, patients acquire kidney failure (also known as end-stage renal disease or ESRD) and must go on dialysis or have a kidney transplant to survive.

If you would like more information on becoming a donor, or to see if you qualify to be a donor, visit the Waitlist Zero website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know