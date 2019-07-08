Disney World visitors report missing guns, one replaced with a stapler

Two tourists have reported their weapons disappeared while they were visiting the Walt Disney World resort recently.

Marshall Fox, who was visiting from Texas, told the Orlando Sentinel he discovered his .45-caliber semi-automatic was gone when he checked the gun case in his glove compartment and found the weapon had been replaced by a stapler.

Fox believes the gun was stolen while the vehicle was valet-parked at the Animal Kingdom Lodge resort in mid-June.

In the second case, Kristoffer Lumby, a visitor from Missouri, said he last saw his gun June 30 in the parking lot of the Magic Kingdom. He visited all four parks and Disney Springs.

Lumby said it’s possible the Glock fell out of the vehicle door pocket.

Both cases remain open, the Sentinel said Friday.

Disney World rules prohibit firearms, ammunition, knives and weapons of any kind on resort property.

Author: CBS

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know