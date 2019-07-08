3 men arrested in Fort Myers gun and drug raid

On Friday, Fort Myers Police Department arrested three men after serving a search warrant in a gun and drug raid.

Police arrested Eddie Luster Jr., Eddie Luster III and Johnny Luster at a home on the 2800 block of Indian Street after officers found numerous drugs, ammunition and guns there. More than $1,100 in cash money was also found at the home. All the weapons, drugs and cash were confiscated by police.

Luster Jr. faces charges for Possession Of A Firearm By A Convicted Felon, Possession Of Marijuana Under 20 Grams, Possession Of Cocaine and Possession Of Synthetic Cannabinoids With Intent To Sell.

Luster III faces charges for Possession Of Cocaine and Possession Of Ammunition By A Convicted Felon.

Johnny Luster faces charges for Possession Of Marijuana Under 20 Grams and Possession Of Cocaine With Intent To Sell.

All three were taken to Lee County Jail.

Writer: WINK News

