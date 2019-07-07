USA repeats as World Cup champions, beating Netherlands 2-0

The United States Women’s National team is celebrating victory as World Cup champions. After beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final, they hoisted the trophy for the second consecutive tournament.

The team will be welcomed home with a ticker tape parade down New York City’s “Canyon of Heroes” on Wednesday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted a congratulatory message to the team.

Congratulations to 2019 Women’s World Cup Champions @TeamUSA! ⚽️🇺🇸 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2019

She made no mention of a possible White House visit for the team, which star player Megan Rapinoe previously vowed to boycott.

Throughout this World Cup, the top-ranked U.S. women had a lead going into halftime of every match they played. They had never been held scoreless in the first half. In the finals against the Netherlands, it took an hour of game time before Rapinoe broke the scoreless tie for the U.S. on a penalty kick.

“It’s surreal. I don’t know how to feel like now. It’s ridiculous,” Rapinoe said after the victory. “We’re crazy and that’s what makes us so special. We just have no quit in us. We’re so tight, and we’ll do anything to win.” Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Ball as the top player in the tournament.

Goal No. 2 in the finals was scored by Rose Lavelle, at 24 the team’s up-and-coming star, after a solo run up the center of the field.

“She’s superstar, not even in the making, she’s straight up superstar at this point,” Rapinoe said.

This is only the second time the 8th-ranked Netherlands team has appeared in the Women’s World Cup. In 2015, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Japan — which was, in turn, beaten by the U.S. in the 2015 final.

2019 FIFA World Cup Awards

Golden Boot Award: Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Silver Boot Award: Alex Morgan (USA)

Golden Glove Award: Sari van Veenendaal (NED)

Golden Ball Award: Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Silver Ball: Lucy Bronze (ENG)

Bronze Ball Award: Rose Lavelle (USA)

USA World Cup fast facts

This is the USWNT’s fourth World Cup title: 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019

Megan Rapinoe is the oldest woman to score in a Women’s World Cup final.

Along with Germany’s Birgit Prinz (1995, 2003, 2007), Rapinoe is also only the second-ever player to start in three separate World Cup tournaments (2011, 2015, 2019)

With 26 goals, the U.S. set a record for most goals in a FIFA Women’s World Cup. The previous record was 25, shared by the U.S. and Germany in 1991 and 2003, respectively.

USWNT head coach Jill Ellis is the first coach to win two FIFA Women’s World Cup titles.

Ellis is only the second coach — women’s or men’s — to win consecutive World Cup titles. The other was Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in 1934 and 1938.

