Police responding to bones found behind Fort Myers gas station

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a report of bones found behind a gas station in Fort Myers Sunday night.

A witness told us they found bones in a wooded area behind the RaceTrac off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue just west of I-75.

Police are actively investigating the scene and have not confirmed if the bones are human or animal.

Writer: WINK News

