Pedestrian killed in Lehigh Acres crash Sunday morning

A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Lehigh Acres early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the early morning hours on W 12th St. The road was blocked off from Williams Avenue to Richmond Avenue N. for several hours during the investigation and some neighbors say they were unable to get to their homes.

The names of the victim and driver have not been released.

This story will continue to be updated as information is confirmed.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth



