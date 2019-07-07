Credit: National Hurricane Center.
National Hurricane Center: Medium chance for tropical depression in Gulf

Published: July 7, 2019 10:46 PM EDT
Updated: July 7, 2019 11:29 PM EDT

The National Hurricane Center reports an area of low pressure over the southeast United States is moving toward the northeast Gulf of Mexico, where it could develop into a tropical depression.

Even if nothing develops, the system could cause heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.

The WINK News Weather Authority has been tracking the potential for tropical development.

