National Hurricane Center: Medium chance for tropical depression in Gulf

The National Hurricane Center reports an area of low pressure over the southeast United States is moving toward the northeast Gulf of Mexico, where it could develop into a tropical depression.

Even if nothing develops, the system could cause heavy rainfall along portions of the central and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week.

Tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico is looking more likely. The @NHC_Atlantic says there is a medium (60%) chance of formation with the possibility of a depression later this week. While it won’t directly impact #SWFL, I’ll highlight what it mean for us tonight. pic.twitter.com/2rrdygT8Ej — Zach Maloch ☈ (@ZachMalochWX) July 8, 2019

