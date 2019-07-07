Car crashes into Collier County canal leaving one person dead

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating another fatal crash in Southwest Florida Sunday.

The incident happened in the early morning hours on 24th Ave NW near the Golden Gate Estates area of Collier County.

At 10:37 a.m. a person called 911 and said a car had crashed into a canal. The actual time of the crash has not been confirmed.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released. This story will be updated as new information is released.

