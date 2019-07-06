Video captures possible “landspout” tornado in New Jersey

CBS Philly reports, “Weather officials have confirmed that an EF-0 tornado with winds of 70 mph touched down in Mount Laurel on Saturday. The National Weather Service sent a team out to investigate reported activity shorty after 2 p.m. near Interstate 295’s exit 36 and the New Jersey Turnpike’s exit four.”

#BREAKING: Weather officials confirm EF-0 tornado touched down in Mount Laurel, NJ. Castle Windows owner’s surveillance camera in business park captured high winds lifting and tossing employee’s car @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vbY0oZJg66 — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) July 6, 2019

The Mount Laurel Fire Department posted video of the possible tornado on its Facebook page.

Meteorologist Dean Iovino says some damage has been reported, but initial reports suggest only minor damage to buildings and a parked car.

Iovino says a landspout spins up from the ground during thunderstorm activity rather than dropping from a cloud. It’s difficult to pick up on Doppler radar because it’s close to the ground and below the radar beam.

Author: CBS News

