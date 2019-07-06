Small plane makes emergency landing in Rhode Island neighborhood

WPRI reports a small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in South Kingston, Rhode Island Saturday evening.

A witness recorded the plane as it prepared to land in an East Matunuck neighborhood, a village of South Kingston.



The pilot was not injured and got out of the plane on his own. The plane, a Piper PA-25 used to tow advertising banners, has minor damage.

Eric Halperin with WPRI tweeted the pilot said he was unable to find an airport to land when fog impaired his view, so he made the emergency landing for fear of running out of fuel.

NEW: According to @RIStatePolice the pilot couldn’t find airport to land because fog came in so quick, was circling and was worried he was going to run out of fuel and needed a place to land. Ended up making an emergency landing in the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/b8LEYS2nU1 — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) July 6, 2019

The Federal Aviation Administration told WPRI it is investigating the emergency landing.

