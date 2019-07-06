Royal family shares photos from baby Archie’s christening

Baby Archie was christened Saturday at Windsor Castle’s private chapel. The official photos have been released, and they are adorable.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in an “intimate ceremony” officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, according to the family’s official Instagram.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the Instagram caption reads. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

Buckingham Palace has released two photos of the event. The images were taken by photographer Chris Allerton in Windsor Castle’s Green Drawing Room and Rose Garden.

Featured in the family photo is baby Archie, parents Meghan and Prince Harry, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Prince of Wales, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Ms Doria Ragland, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes. While official Godparents have not been released, the photo seems to hint at who they could be.

Queen Elizabeth II did not attend the ceremony due to a prior engagement, BBC News reported.

While the christening gown looks nearly identical to ones worn by other members of the royal family, it’s a handmade replica that has been used for the last 11 years, including the christenings of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The original Royal Christening Robe was used for generations of royal babies before that, dating back to 1841 when it was commissioned by Queen Victoria.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day, and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support,” a royal communications spokesperson told BBC News. “They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents.”

Author: SOPHIE LEWIS/ CBS News

