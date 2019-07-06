Major gas explosion reported at a Plantation, Florida shopping center

A major gas explosion rocked a strip shopping mall in Plantation, Florida, Saturday afternoon.

Video footage and social media video show firefighters arriving at the mall. Windows were blown out of an LA Fitness. A section of the complex appeared collapsed from the damage, shattered windows and scattered debris.

Vehicles in the parking lot also had their windows damaged, debris was strewed across the lot.

Plantation police tweeted: “All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until further notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible.”

Plantation Fire Rescue confirmed on Twitter that there are “multiple patients” from the incident.

This story will continue to be updated as information becomes available.

Author: CNN

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know