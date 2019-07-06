Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old in Alachua County

(Left) 5-year-old Jaxson Prows is believed to be with (Right) Erin Hontz, 40, who were last seen in Newberry in Alachua County, Florida. Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Published: July 6, 2019 2:59 PM EDT
Updated: July 6, 2019 4:06 PM EDT

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Jaxson Prows in Alachua County Saturday.

Prows was last seen along the 2200 block of SW 170th Street in Newberry. He was wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes.

Prows is believed to be with Erin Hontz, 40, who was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffle collar and a mossy oak camouflage hat.

The pair may be traveling in a 2004, beige Toyota Sienna van with Florida tag number BZA-X67. The van’s back, driver’s side window was broken and repaired with duct tape.

Anyone with information can call FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office at 352-955-1818 or dial 911.

