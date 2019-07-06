Fatal crash on Golden Gate Blvd W in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash with one confirmed victim on Golden Gate Boulevard West in Collier County Saturday.

The crash is in between Naples Boulevard and Big Cypress Way, which is in front of Big Cypress Elementary School and other facilities. The area is directly east of the intersection with Collier Boulevard.

According to FHP, a sedan went off the road and hit a tree.

There is a roadblock westbound on Golden Gate Blvd. W.

Drivers are advised to use caution.

The crash is under investigation.

Writer: WINK News

