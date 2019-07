Crash with injuries on NB Alligator Alley in Collier County

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash with injuries on the Alligator Alley portion of northbound I-75 mile marker 73 in Collier County Saturday.

The crash was east of State Road 29.

All lanes are open near the crash.

Writer: WINK News

