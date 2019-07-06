Cranford Ave. closed in Fort Myers during police investigation

Fort Myers police have Cranford Avenue blocked off as they continue an investigation.

We don’t have details confirmed from police yet but what we do know is the focus of the investigation appears to be on a black Nissan that’s parked in the middle of the road.

You can see crime scene tape is surrounding it. Neighbors off camera said

they did hear gunshots, but that has not been confirmed.

Cranford Ave. is blocked off from Second Street to Guava Street.

We have a reporter on the seen and are working to get more information from the police department.

