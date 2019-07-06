Authorities monitoring SWFL waterways Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July may be over, but the festivities will continue this weekend for many boaters. No matter how much fun people plan to have, deputies want to make sure everyone is boating responsibly.

Sheriff’s offices in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties will be in full force this weekend to monitor waterways in Southwest Florida.

The law enforcement agencies are monitoring to make sure all boaters are following correct safety procedures. That includes bigger vessels to people riding Jet Skis.

Deputies are also checking for people who are boating under the influence.

“We would look for reckless operation,” said Brad Stender with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s marine unit. “We look for boats weaving in and out of the bridges that are by paddleboarders not slowing down that are just being reckless.”

And deputies aren’t the only ones watching the waters this weekend. Local businesses like Sea Tow in Fort Myers are stepping up to make sure people on the water have the right equipment to stay safe. They provide a life-jacket, loaner program. Boaters can find extra life jackets at marinas or the Sea Tow office.

