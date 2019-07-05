Woman arrested for flashing gun on I-75 in Lee County

A woman was placed behind bars and is back on the street after she reportedly threatened another driver with her gun.

On Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol arrested Holly Wood Weaver, 27, for a road rage incident. Weaver is accused of flashing her gun at another driver in traffic on southbound I-75 near Daniels Parkway in Lee County.

According to FHP, the victim of the road rage incident reported seeing Weaver in a gold Honda CRV when she showed them her gun in a threatening manner.

Around 12:08 p.m., investigators tracked down Weaver on the interstate in her Honda and stopped her. Weaver’s car was searched, and law enforcement officers found a a loaded, black Taurus 2C 9mm handgun.

Weaver faces charges for Aggravated Assault and Improper Exhibition Of A Firearm.

Weaver was booked in Lee County Jail and posted bond set at $6,500.

Writer: WINK News

