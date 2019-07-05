Summer snacks: Homemade healthy treats that don’t require refrigeration

When you’re ready to go to the beach this summer, we’re going to throw in some nice, healthy treats that don’t require any refrigeration.

What’s great about a trail mix is you can do any type of variety of nuts, seeds and dried fruits to your liking.

Buckwheat Granola Clusters

Sprouted buckwheat adds more nutrition to this tasty snack while hemp and chia seeds add more protein and fiber. Fuel up and feel good with a granola blend that will keep you thin and satisfied. This is one deliciously healthy breakfast treat.

Click here for the recipe.

Baked Kale Chips Coated With Cardamom Cashew Butter

Baked kale chips are a healthy snack that pack a powerful punch! Kale meets cardamom cashew butter in the most amazing baked chip Try this healthy snack recipe and those unhealthy bagged potato chips will become a thing of the past

Click here for the recipe.

Almond Butter Protein Bars Recipe

Sweet and savory hits the spot with Betsy’s delicious almond butter protein bars recipe. The smoky flavor of paprika pairs well with sweet cinnamon featured in our gourmet almond butter for a taste you’re gonna love! Plus, by making your protein bars homemade you know they’ll be preservative free.

Click here for the recipe.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan



