Police, crime tape surround area at Bernwood Trace apartments in Fort Myers

Large police presence and crime tape surround an area at a Fort Myers apartment complex.

Fort Myers police remain on scene at Bernwood Trace apartments near 6 Mile Cypress Parkway and Winkler Avenue extension.

This story will be updated as breaking details become available.

