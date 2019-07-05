MW Horticulture deadline to clear NFM mulch pile is here, but so is the mulch

MW Horticulture was given a deadline of Friday to get rid of a mulch pile in North Fort Myers, but the pile is pretty big and still smoldering after an earlier fire.

In June, Lee County gave the company one more month to get rid of the pile of debris from Hurricane Irma.

The company has already had multiple delays to the cleanup deadline.

If the company doesn’t receive an extension, MW Horticulture will be fined $200 a day until it’s all gone.

The company’s V.P. of horticulture recycling Denise Houghtaling says they still need more time, “If everyone in the community and everyone in the county wants to help me get this pile gone, then you know let’s not fine us. Let’s get it out of here, the pile will be gone.”

The company says the pile is now one-fifth its original size, decreasing the pile’s size by at least 85 percent.

