Motorcyclist killed in crash on Three Oaks Parkway in south Fort Myers

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Three Oaks Parkway in south Fort Myers.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Three Oaks Parkway and Roundstone Circle, which is south of Alico Road.

An SUV was seen being towed from the intersection just before noon.

The victim is a 26-year-old male, but his name has not been released.

Florida highway patrol says the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Three Oaks and the SUV was making a left turn out of the Timberwalk development.

According to FHP the SUV pulled out in front of the motorcyclist causing the driver to clip the rear drivers side of the car, falling off the motorcycle and sliding down the road.

A homeowner Alex Vella lives at the development across the street says this intersection is a constant concern for him, “You actually have to be very very very careful coming onto here… You got a lot going on and we’ve got cars speeding through here, at actually 50 or 60 miles an hour, maybe even more, with winding turns so this is a recipe for disaster.”

FHP is still investigating.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know