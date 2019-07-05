Man arrested for selling drugs near Cape Coral schools

On Wednesday, Cape Coral Place Department arrested Franklin Robert Holiday Jr. for selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

According to the CCPD blog post, detectives were actively investigating Holiday. Undercover detectives “conducted controlled buys” of narcotics from Holiday at the Family Dollar parking lot on Santa Barbara Boulevard South, which is within 1,000 feet of two schools in Cape Coral.

Detectives along with SWAT team members used a search warrant at Holiday’s home on SW 19th Terrace. Holiday was arrested while trying to leave his home in a car. Law enforcement officers also found several types of narcotics at the home.

Holiday faces several charges that includes narcotics sales within 1,000 feet of a school in addition to other drug-related charges.

Holiday is in custody at Lee County Jail with bond set at more than $200,000.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know