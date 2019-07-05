Man arrested for exposing himself in North Naples

A man was arrested after he was found exposing himself in public at a busy shopping center.

On Thursday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose A. Islas, 63, in North Naples for roaming the streets naked.

According to CCSO, Islas was near a Walmart and ABC Wine & Spirits and at one point had to cross U.S. 41.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh, that’s something that happens in big cities like Miami or New York,’” Veronica Amadora said. “So happening here it’s like, ‘Wow, what’s going on?’”

Amadora and Eric Guallekason spend time at restaurants near the scene. When they heard about Islas roaming around the parking lots without any clothes on, they became concerned.

“It just makes me wonder what the guy was doing beforehand that made him start running around naked,” Guallekason said. “And how could that affect people around the area because he could probably be dangerous.”

According to the report, an ABC liquors employee dialed 911. Before that, another person at the Walmart across U.S. 41 called it in as well.

“This is stuff you don’t hear about, especially in an area like this,” Samuel Emmanuelli said.

Deputies quickly found Islas nude sitting on nearby a bench.

Deputies say Islas told them he took his clothes of because he was “hot and dirty.” And he was laughing the whole time during the exchange.

Emmanuelli said he is glad Islas is off the street, so his kids don’t become exposed to that type of behavior.

“We have children here,” Emmanuelli said. “We have a shopping area, so it’s definitely not cool at all. I’m glad they got caught. And hopefully he gets the help that he needs”

According to the report, Islas is also believed to be homeless.

Islas faces a charge for Indecent Exposure In Public. And he is in Naples Jail Center with no set bond. He will appear in court at the end of July.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

